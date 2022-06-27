S.N.A.I.L. Gallery is making space for slow art on Instagram

The other works in Grapefruit Fantasy are by Lucia Garzón, who sculpts common domestic objects out of wood in reference to her parents’ mixed Italian and Colombian heritage; Nila Devaney’s group paintings of family and friends; and food-based collages by Shreshth Khilani, known as a Philadelphia performance artist now based in Brooklyn.

The works in the show tend to evoke the warmth and safety of home life, sometimes veined with anxiety and loss.

“Typically when an artist makes work about home, it usually is based in some type of conflict. Maybe a critique, an exploration of trauma,” said Cryer. “But I think with all of these artists, even with that fraught nature, there is still a genuine warmth towards it.”

Cryer started S.N.A.I.L. during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a lot of art and performance migrated online as in-person venues were forced to temporarily close.

Like many people, they found online art to be unsatisfying.

“I never found digital exhibitions I was seeing really made me feel connected to the work the way being in-person does,” they said. “People were trying to replicate the experience of being in-person. I thought, what if this is an experience that you could only have through a certain online medium, which happened to be Instagram?”

S.N.A.I.L. is designed to be native to how people use Instagram: some of the posts have multiple slides containing text and video, like an Instagram story. The artists are telling stories, and those stories are related, which takes time to understand – more than a scroll swipe.

While S.N.A.I.L. matches the way most people consume Instagram, Cryer hopes it will also change the way people use Instagram, by slowing down.

“You’re kind of reacting immediately to something, you’re giving a very fast yes or no online, even more so than in person,” said Cryer. “Part of what an artist has to do is encourage someone to say Yes to the piece. Sometimes that takes a little bit more time and consideration.”

Part of every S.N.A.I.L. is a curatorial essay written by Cryer, released during the course of the online exhibition. They will also conduct artist interviews with all the participants as a group Zoom session, which is later posted publicly.

Both the essay and the artist talk live on in perpetuity on the S.N.A.I.L. website, while the work itself is deleted at the end of the five-week run.