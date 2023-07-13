This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune

When elementary students at the Chester A. Arthur School started to learn more about the namesake of their school, they were concerned by what they found out.

Chester A. Arthur became the 21st president of the United States after James Garfield’s assassination in 1881. He signed into law the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1882, which restricted Chinese laborers from entering the country for 10 years.

A K-8 school in Southwest Center City, the Arthur school is committed to academic excellence and diversity, equity and inclusion, according to school leaders.

“Chester A. Arthur was an oppressor who had no direct ties to Philadelphia,” said sixth-grader Luca Samson. “He was considered the first person to exclude a country from coming to America by signing the Chinese Exclusion Act,” Luca said.

“The name of our school should reflect who we are as a school and what we stand for. The name of our school doesn’t reflect that,” Luca said.

Arthur’s background led students to start the process of changing the name of their school.

The school renaming process in the School District of Philadelphia consists of five phases, including a school name request submission, name request review, community engagement and name proposal, superintendent review and the approval of the Board of Education, which is the school district’s governing board.

The school board unanimously approved changing the name of the Chester A. Arthur School to Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy, after the renowned opera singer and civil rights activist, at its June 29 meeting.

“It was a great experience to be at the meeting and see the school board vote on the name change for our school,” said sixth-grader Zareen Ali. “It was exciting to see our hard work pay off.

“I learned so many positive things through this experience including how to raise your voice about something you are really passionate about,” Zareen said.

A Philadelphia native, Anderson grew up and spent her life in the neighborhood surrounding the school at 20th and Catharine streets.

She broke barriers as the first African American to perform on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

She toured the world with her music, sang the national anthem at the inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower and served as a delegate to the United Nations.