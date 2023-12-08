Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A mixed-use development with 65 apartments for seniors is slated for the former home of a beloved diner in West Oak Lane.

Plans filed with the city show a seven-story building rising on North Broad Street where the long-shuttered Oak Lane Diner once stood. The proposal calls for a new diner on the first floor, office space on the second, and apartments above.

The project, located near 66th Avenue and Old York Road, also includes an underground parking lot with 19 spaces and an outdoor lot with 20 spaces.

The proposal is expected to cost upwards of $20 million to make it a reality.

“They need something really nice to be there,” said Tony Elebah, president of Abeer LP, which owns the site.

Forty-six units will be affordable. The rest will be market rate.

Rents have yet to be determined.