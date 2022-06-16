The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia is planning a major upgrade of its space exhibition, and on Thursday received $3 million from the Boeing aerospace company to do it.

The current exhibition features things like live information feeds from the International Space Station and a real meteorite, but it’s about 20 years old. The Franklin Institute is planning to expand the exhibition almost three times its current size — to about 7,000 square feet — with state-of-the-art exhibits, at a cost of about $8 million. Much of that is coming from Boeing.

“Boeing has a long and storied history of space exploration,” said Boeing vice president of government operations Ziad Ojakli. “As part of our proud space legacy, we know that space can be an indispensable tool for inspiring and engaging students around science, technology, engineering, and math.”