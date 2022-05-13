Fees proposed for Philly developers who don’t replace trees they take down

With temperatures rising due to climate change, Philadelphia city officials and advocates want to increase the city’s tree cover to help keep neighborhoods cool. But the city has been losing trees in recent years.

A member of City Council introduced a bill Thursday that aims to reverse this trend.

“This is a really important next step in the process of ensuring that we not only keep our tree canopy, but increase our tree canopy across the city of Philadelphia,” said Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, the bill’s sponsor.

The city lost 6% of its tree canopy from 2008 and 2018, largely in residential areas.