Philadelphia City Council has not returned to in-person meetings, but the council president believes that time is coming soon.

The reason for the delay in restarting is a combination of supply chain issues slowing the delivery of specialized equipment, followed by problems with the equipment once the technicians received it at City Hall, said Council President Darrell Clarke.

Council has been doing its meetings via Microsoft Teams since the pandemic shut down the city, but implementing social distancing protocols has been difficult in a council chamber that was already cramped.

“We will be going to wireless mics,” Clarke said. “All the electronics for the council desks actually come up through the floor, the floor that has been there for a long, long time. So, we are in the process of altering that.”