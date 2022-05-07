A Philadelphia City Council committee questioned the head of the city’s child welfare system Friday, over concerns about excessive family separations and mismanaged cases of abuse.

“It’s just unfathomable, the idea of removing a child from a household situation in which they could actually stay, with the right supports,” said Special Committee on Child Separation in Philadelphia co-chair Councilmember Cindy Bass. “What else can we do … to keep families unified?”

The hearing came weeks after the committee released a report that accused Philly’s Department of Human Services of separating some families without reason, perpetuating race and class bias, and punishing mothers for being victims of domestic abuse.

It recommended dozens of reforms — including abolishing mandatory reporting.