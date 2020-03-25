Philly arts organizations get $2.9M from city’s cultural fund during coronavirus closures

However, because of the pandemic many arts organizations have had to shutter themselves from the public, closing off that critical revenue stream and creating dire straits in funding. This is particularly hard for smaller organizations with no financial buffer.

“Almost half of the organizations are under $150,000 [annual budgets]. Very few are paying quote-unquote ‘staff,’ but they are paying artists,” said the fund’s executive director Barbara Silzle. “That’s the sweet spot of the Cultural Fund. Such a large percent of our grantees — 45%, 150 something — are small, community-based organizations, and they aren’t stopping what they do. They are changing how they do it, and are on all cylinders to stay alive and to be relevant and meaningful.”

The grants range in size from about $500 up to over $13,000. Silzle says checks are being cut right now.