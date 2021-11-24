As families across the country get the long-awaited chance to gather and usher in the holiday season together, Philadelphia’s historic Thanksgiving parade will also return from its COVID hiatus Thursday.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade, the nation’s oldest of its kind, steps off at 9 a.m., with 6abc’s pre-show coverage starting on TV at 8:30 a.m.

As well as the return of the usual massive floats and balloons in the procession, celebrities such as Michael James Scott from Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway and hip hop duo — and Geico commercial sensation — Tag Team will be performing.

The parade route will be as follows: