Philadelphia’s 105th Thanksgiving Day Parade hosted by 6abc

The oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the nation kicked off the holiday season as it marched through Center City and up the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Thursday.

Now, cleanup along the Ben Franklin Parkway is underway.

This year there were more ways than ever to watch the excitement and fun, including in person, or on 6abc and everywhere you stream. For those who aren’t in Philadelphia, it was also available to watch on Hulu, ABCNewsLive and Disney+.