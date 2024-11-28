Philadelphia’s 105th Thanksgiving Day Parade hosted by 6abc
The oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the nation marched through Center City and up the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the nation kicked off the holiday season as it marched through Center City and up the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Thursday.
Now, cleanup along the Ben Franklin Parkway is underway.
This year there were more ways than ever to watch the excitement and fun, including in person, or on 6abc and everywhere you stream. For those who aren’t in Philadelphia, it was also available to watch on Hulu, ABCNewsLive and Disney+.
There is no better way to start the holiday season than with the parade that started them all — the 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Last-minute preps
Crews were up early on Thanksgiving morning at the inflation station, despite the rain.
Dozens of performers also worked their magic Wednesday night in preparation for the parade.
“I would definitely say I’m excited. Definitely a little nervous,” said Cecilia Houck with On Point Dance Center in Blackwood, N.J.
For weeks, performers have labored during rehearsals practicing for the parade now in its 105th year.
There are more than a dozen balloons with 19,000 cubic feet of helium to blow them up, and almost 20 floats and 3,000 performers, including famous faces from the stage and screens of New York and Hollywood.
Singer Darlene Love sang her Christmas classic, and The Sugarhill Gang and Matteo Bocelli also performed, plus Carson Kressley and ABC stars Lisa Ann Walter and Sam Champion were there. For a full list of special guests and performers, click here.
“There are so many fans who come out and line the Parkway because they’ve done it all their lives,” said John Morris, 6abc’s vice president of programming who also serves as the parade’s executive producer.
The parade remains a fan favorite for so many viewers.
“I think it kicks off the holidays. Everybody gets together and everyone has a holiday tradition. We’re part of that tradition,” said Morris.
Parade route
The parade traveled through the City of Philadelphia, beginning at 20th and JFK Boulevard, turning LEFT on 16th Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway. The parade turns left on the Parkway to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Read more about the list of closures here.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.