Ahead of Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, police say they don’t have much concern about disruptions or safety issues.

Tragedy struck a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin Sunday, when a man plowed his car through marchers, killing five people and injuring 48 others. Police say they believe the suspect in the case, Darrell E. Brooks, hit people intentionally.

PPD Homeland Security Chief Inspector Michael Cram says there’s no reason for similar concerns in Philly.

“Come to the parade,” he urged people. “Have fun. We’ll be out there. We have a great plan. We do this all the time.”