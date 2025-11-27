From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The 106th 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade made its annual trip through Philadelphia with plenty of floats, music and sounds.

According to 6abc, 14 helium balloons, 1,000 singers and dancers and more than 30 musical performances paraded down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

America’s oldest Thanksgiving parade served as the gathering point for many families including sisters-in-law Jessica and Robin Price.

For Jessica, this is her first parade since she moved out of the city. Having gotten to see it from her balcony apartment on the parkway in years past, it was a bit of a change to watch it from ground level, she said.

“We would like scope it out, you know, 8 o’clock, see who’s out there, and then when it started filling in, we’d be like, ‘Run, run, run,’” Jessica said. “We would bring all our chairs out and get a good spot, but this year we had to drive in… A different experience commuting in, but still worth it.”

Robin spoke with WHYY News about what it was like growing up watching the parade on TV, to now being able to bring her daughter to the annual tradition.

“It’s fun to make new traditions,” Robin said. “I think we’ve been out here like four or five times… Seeing my daughter see it and build new traditions, she might do it when she gets older and has kids and it’s really cool to have these traditions every year.”