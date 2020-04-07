County commissioners from Bucks, Chester, Montgomery and Delaware counties signed the letter, along with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

“It just seemed to make a lot of sense,” said Marian Moskowitz, chair of the Chester County Commissioners. “It really would take some of the pressure off the southeast in particular, but also all the hospitals…if everybody buys into this, then we have places we can take patients that we’re not overwhelming our hospitals.”

The commissioners said they based their request on a “widely used and accepted model,” estimating that ICU bed capacity may be outstripped by 11 percent in Pennsylvania’s hardest-hit areas, and that the need could exceed availability by two to one.

“These estimates are probably underestimated when accounting for patients coming into the region, in particular into Philadelphia, Berks and Lehigh, from the overburdened New York and New Jersey hospital systems in order to access care,” they added in the letter.

One of the most commonly-referenced models is from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. It was revised Monday to reflect a smaller peak in cases in Pennsylvania and elsewhere — around 314 ICU beds needed on April 11.