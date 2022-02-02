Philly alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta celebrates 95 years of service

This week, the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter kick off the celebration of 95 years of service to the region. And they’re doing it with an act of service to help other women. Chapter President Dr. Penny Nixon spoke with WHYY host and anchor Cherri Gregg.

___

Penny, welcome.

Thank you for having me.

So first of all, can we take a moment and just mark 95 years? Give me your reaction to that.

This is a special year for the Philadelphia alumnae chapter. So we are excited. We know that we really stand on the shoulders of our founders and our charter members, and they — during their time really addressed the needs of the community, and they did it with such courage and fortitude.

And I want to point out a large part of Delta Sigma Theta mission is a commitment to the service of the Black community. Could you talk about the history of this commitment going back to the very beginning?

Our organization was started on the campus of Howard University in 1913, and the very first act of service our founders participated in the Women’s Suffrage Movement. And if you know anything about that time, it would have been unheard of for Black women to participate in the suffrage movement, let alone college student services. That is what Delta Sigma Theta sorority does.