For Women’s History Month, tech trailblazer April Walker offers wisdom based on experience

Walker said she was influenced by her mother, who would tell her, “I want my children to be the knowers in the room, and not just the doers.”

After that nonprofit job, Walker worked for the U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Energy as an engineer. In her early 20s, she traveled the country and the globe, designing and building networks and training U.S. Marshals.

Following leadership roles at some major tech companies, she was recruited by Microsoft and moved back near her home city four years ago.

Walker is a trailblazer not just in the tech world, but the corporate world overall. According to Mercer, the human resources consulting company, as of 2020, African American employees held 12% of support staff roles nationally, but only 2% of executive-level positions.

And a 2020 report by Lean In, the women’s workplace advocacy organization, says only 1.4% of Black women hold C-suite positions, and only 1.6% are in vice president roles. The report was based on Lean In and McKinsey & Co.’s annual Women in the Workplace study; it calls itself “the largest study on the state of women in corporate America, and the largest study on the experiences of women of color at work.”

At Microsoft, Black employees made up 4.5% of the workforce as of 2020, which falls in line with most other major tech companies. In 2015, 88% of upper-level employees were male at Microsoft.

After the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Microsoft said it was committed to focusing on the hiring and retention of Black employees.

Walker said there is still a lot of work to be done in the industry. Even with her experience, she said, she still faces obstacles that her white counterparts do not.

Some of those relate to stereotypes against Black women, said Walker.

“You’re not able or given grace to have emotion or to candidly be angry when there needs to be a time to be angry about something,” she said. “Or just the questioning of why or how you got there, despite a rich experience of very notable, wonderfully impressive, credible credentials.”

That kind of stereotyping, along with harassment and unfairness experienced by people of color and women in the tech industry, leads to high turnover rates, as reported by the Kapor Center in 2017.

Early in her career, Walker said, she felt she wasn’t given the same amount of respect as her white male or female counterparts.

“The rewards that they were getting were so different from what I was experiencing,” she said, and sometimes credit would be given to someone else for her work.

She said she has also been looked over for opportunities because she wasn’t part of the “club.”

“And being a part of the club requires that someone has to be in the club that either looks like you or wants you there to add the diversity of thought,” Walker said.

It’s an uphill battle to C-suite positions, said Walker, “and it is because of the lack of that presence, we are less able to bring others along with us.”

As someone with a seat at the table now, one of very few seats, she offered advice to young Black women entering the workforce: Find a mentor and a sponsor.

She defined a sponsor as someone who has an executive seat who will advocate for you. If there isn’t anyone in that room who looks like you, said Walker, that’s where allies come in.

“Ally, to me, is a verb … You really have to have someone in the proverbial room that’s willing to say, `Hey, let’s bring this group in.’”

Another piece of advice: Be your own best advocate. That comes with knowing your worth, said Walker, which can’t be defined by your title or salary, “it has to first come with you.”

“Know your own value. Come with the authentic you,” she said.

Lastly, “[make] sure that you don’t allow fear, fear of failure, fear of taking risks, fear of not being seen the way that you want to be seen, stop you from going after that next job, or going after the promotion that you want, or going after the need to ask for more money,” Walker said.

But she pointed to company executives, too. It is the organization’s responsibility, Walker said, to create an environment that embraces authenticity and allows employees to fail without fear of punitive repercussions, and that makes room for growth.

She said leaders need to be responsive to their employees, ensuring that they are heard and valued.

“You can’t be a leader if you turn around and look behind you and there’s no one there. Right? You’re not a leader,” said Walker.