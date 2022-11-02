Heading to a Phillies game? You might want to take transit

Phillies fans will descend on South Philadelphia Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for games 3, 4, and 5 of the city’s first World Series in more than a decade.

I-95 and I-76 will likely be slow near the stadium complex, but that’s “typical game traffic,” said PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph.

“That’s the way it is for these big events,” he said.

On the other hand, SEPTA is ramping up capacity on its Broad Street Line, which takes riders from North Philadelphia or Center City to within blocks of Citizens Bank Park. Rides home after the game will be free on that line.

“We definitely have capacity to accommodate … as many people as could possibly take transit to the game,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.