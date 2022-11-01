Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series Game 4

File photo: First lady Jill Biden wears a Philadelphia Phillies jersey as she and President Joe Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Oct. 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

File photo: First lady Jill Biden wears a Philadelphia Phillies jersey as she and President Joe Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Oct. 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

First lady Jill Biden is heading to Game 4 of the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros.

The White House said Monday she would attend Tuesday’s game, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The series is tied right now at 1-1, and Game 3 is being played Monday night in Philadelphia.

President Joe Biden has made ending cancer “as we know it” a major effort of his administration. He hopes to cut U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and improve the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

On Friday during a speech in Philadelphia, the president showed off his Phillies socks to the crowd and got a big round of applause, and he noted he needed to make the speech brief because he knew Game 1 was on. He also often jokes about his wife, “a Philly girl,” and her allegiances to the teams there.

President Joe Biden shows off his Philadelphia Phillies socks as he speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s 3rd Annual Independence Dinner in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

“Like every Philly fan, she’s convinced she knows more about everything in sports than anybody else,” Biden quipped last month as he hosted the 2021 World Series winners, the Atlanta Braves.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate