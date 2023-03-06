“In classrooms, we tend to really compartmentalize our learning,” said Program Specialist Sarah Farmer. “You really have to have the skill of being able to draw from different pools of knowledge that you have, and so this project allows students to have practice doing that.”

She said a teacher told her students utilized problem-solving skills to figure out the proper angles to ensure elements in the 3D model could stand on their own.

“The students thought, ‘Oh, we could use a protractor to measure the angle …’ They were able to use those skills and those tools that they know that they have, and they were able to solve the issue,” Farmer explained.