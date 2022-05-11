The Philadelphia Zoo has three new bovine additions, and is asking the public to help name them.

Three Ankole-Watusi, or simply Ankole, cattle are now on exhibit as part of the African Plains section.

Known as “Cattle of Kings,” the East African breed can weigh between 1,200 and 1,600 pounds, and is typically gentle in nature.

Originally bred by the Banyankole in southwestern Uganda, what sets the Ankole breed apart from other cattle are its massive crescent or lyre-shaped horns, which can grow up to eight feet wide and weigh up to 15 pounds each.