The Philadelphia Zoo is asking for the public’s help naming 3 new Ankole cattle

Three Ankole cattle are seen at the Philly zoo

Three Ankole-Watusi are now at the Philadelphia Zoo. (Philadelphia Zoo)

The Philadelphia Zoo has three new bovine additions, and is asking the public to help name them.

Three Ankole-Watusi, or simply Ankole, cattle are now on exhibit as part of the African Plains section.

Known as “Cattle of Kings,” the East African breed can weigh between 1,200 and 1,600 pounds, and is typically gentle in nature.

Originally bred by the Banyankole in southwestern Uganda, what sets the Ankole breed apart from other cattle are its massive crescent or lyre-shaped horns, which can grow up to eight feet wide and weigh up to 15 pounds each.

“We are thrilled to bring this striking breed to the Zoo for the first time in our 163-year history,” said zoo curator Michael Stern. “We are certain they will enhance our visitor’s experience while highlighting the conservation work the Zoo supports in Uganda.”

To help steer the public, the zoo has provided two Banyankole names for each animal, based on the group’s usual practice of naming the animal based on its coloring or personality:

  • Ngabu (Nn-gah-boo): “Speckled white and brown cattle” vs. Yamaani (Yah-mah-nee): “Energetic”
  • Gaaju (Gah-joo): “Dark brown cattle” vs. Kuburanganiza (Koo-boo-ran-gah-nee-zah): “Curious”
  • Mbaale (Mm-bah-lay): “Reddish brown cattle” vs. Kutekaana (Koo-tay-kah-nah): “Calm

Those interested may cast their vote online. The names of the cattle will be announced on Monday, May 16.

