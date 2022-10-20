Top-seeded Philadelphia Union battles FC Cincinnati in conference semis

The Union and Cincinnati played twice during the regular season — the first match ending in a 1-1 draw at home and the second finishing with a 3-1 win for Cincinnati in Ohio.

The Chester-based soccer club had hoped to win the Supporter’s Shield award, given to the team with the most points at the end of the regular season, but lost out to Los Angeles FC in the penultimate gameweek. Philadelphia and LAFC both finished with 67, but LAFC won the tiebreaker by having more wins.

Although the Union missed out on the Supporter’s Shield, the club can pull away with the more significant hardware.

The team has the potential to win the MLS Cup, and five members in the organization were named finalists in the MLS Year-End Awards.

The league has begun to highlight some of the top performers throughout the year, and Union head coach Jim Curtin certainly believes that his players are deserving of awards.