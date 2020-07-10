Philadelphia to clear Parkway encampment next Friday

Philadelphia officials plan to clear an encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway by next Friday.

The James Talib-Dean encampment, named in honor of an organizer who recently passed away, was formed in early June by about 150 activists and people experiencing homelessness. They aimed to draw attention to a lack of affordable housing and poor conditions in city shelters while also providing a place for people to live.

In a virtual press conference Friday, officials said they were negotiating with activists to voluntarily dismantle the camp until talks broke down this week. Deputy Managing Director Eva Gladstein said the city had since posted notices that the Parkway camp must be vacated by 9 a.m., July 17.

“We’re certainly very disappointed in the outcome,” she said. “We felt, unfortunately, that we needed to take this action,” said Gladstein, citing safety and health concerns.