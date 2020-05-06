Housing activists stop Rittenhouse encampment cleanup, likening it to ‘eviction’

Activists interrupted a “service day” planned by the city’s homeless outreach office that aimed to clean a Center City sidestreet where several homeless people had been living.

Videos obtained by PlanPhilly show police, a city trash truck, and outreach workers appearing Tuesday morning at the 2000 block of Ionic Street, a small, dead-end alley in the Rittenhouse neighborhood where several individuals had been living.

A small group of housing activists met the city workers as they attempted to enter the alley, where shopping carts and makeshift shelters made out of blankets, cardboard, and other materials could be seen.

Although there was little in the way of a confrontation, the city crews eventually left largely empty-handed after surveying the scene. Housing activist Alex Stewart, who was present on Tuesday, said that, ultimately, most of the people who had been living on mattresses on Ionic Street disbursed anyway.

City officials say the outreach workers went to the alley to clean and offer social service resources to people there as part of a routine “service day.”

But activists compared the cleaning to an “eviction,” comparing Tuesday’s abortive service day to the city clearing out homeless encampments elsewhere in Center City.