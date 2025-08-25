Philadelphia teachers union, school district reach tentative contract agreement

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Just hours before the start of the new school year, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the School District of Philadelphia reached a tentative three-year contract agreement.

Union leaders call it a historic win.

In a joint statement with the school district PFT President Arthur G. Steinberg said, “The PFT is thrilled that we have been able to reach a tentative agreement with the School District of Philadelphia on a three-year pact ensuring that school will open on time, as well as three years of labor peace. This contract recognizes the hard work and dedication our members bring to the district and allows them to have peace of mind that they will be able to provide for their families while continuing to educate the children of the School District of Philadelphia.”

“We are pleased that we have reached a tentative three year agreement that both honors the hard work of our educators and maintains our record of strong financial stewardship,” said Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D. “Five decades of research has shown us – that highly qualified, well-supported, and stable teachers over time are the number one factor in accelerating student achievement, and as we begin the new school year, this contract gives us stability, clarity, and momentum to continue working in partnership with the PFT and to further implement our fi ve year strategic plan, Accelerate Philly. We are on our way to becoming the fastest improving, large urban school district in the nation.”