Ask any teacher and they’ll probably tell you their first year in the classroom was the hardest.

That’s why new teacher Shalisha Smith feels lucky to have a trusted mentor already — her sister-in-law and 17-year teaching veteran Njemele Anderson.

“I was not aware of all the planning, the teaching, the grading, start again. I call her in the midst of that dance routine to get more moves because I run out,” said Smith, a teacher at Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia.

Smith laughed, repeating the words “planning,” “teaching,” and “grading” as individual beats, while Anderson, who was next to her, danced in her seat.

The two women have been close friends since Anderson married Smith’s brother, who is also a teacher, almost a decade ago.

Now that they’re both high school English teachers, Smith at Lincoln and Anderson at Strawberry Mansion in North Philly, their phone calls are even more frequent.

Mentors can make a big difference. One federal study found 92% of first-year teachers with mentors returned to the classroom for a second year, compared to 84% without. Mentorship has also been shown to increase teacher satisfaction and improve student achievement.

Like a lot of large districts, the School District of Philadelphia has a mandatory mentoring program for all new teachers, which Smith is taking part in.

Smith, who is 39 and comes from a family of educators, almost majored in teaching, but the program would have kept her in school longer, so she became a social worker instead.

When she had kids a few years ago, she took a job as a receptionist at a high school in Cheltenham in pursuit of a better work-life balance, Smith said. Before long, she was coaching the school’s cheer team and contemplating a career in education.

Anderson, 51, was immediately supportive.

“I am for anyone who wants to do this work pure of heart,” she said, adding that certainly includes her friend and sister-in-law. Anderson also coaches English and history teachers at Strawberry Mansion.

Brian McCracken, Anderson’s principal at Strawberry Mansion, said mentorship is the only way to make sure new teachers have the level of support they need.

“Teaching is the hardest profession and to do it well requires a lot of growth in the beginning,” he said.

McCracken said Anderson’s expertise is obvious in her lessons and interactions with students, and as a result, teachers looking to improve tend to gravitate toward her.

Smith is finishing her master’s in teaching, with her job as a full-time English teacher for the School District of Philadelphia counting as her student teaching. She expects to graduate in the spring.

One of the first problems Smith needed Anderson’s help with was classroom management.

During the first month of school, she asked students to write an origin story for a superhero to practice their creative writing skills. She thought the project would take a few days, but it stretched to a month.

The problem was the students were learning on different levels and at different paces, Smith said, and new students were being added to her classes every day.

With no idea what to do, she called Anderson, who told her to split the students into small groups or “stations” based on how much help they needed.

“Thinking about teaching in that way really changed my planning,” Smith said. “Now when I’m planning, I’m like, ‘OK, what will I do with students that are on each level?’”

While the approach has created more work for Smith on the front end, since she’s effectively teaching three or four groups of students simultaneously, it’s led to fewer setbacks.