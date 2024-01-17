Snow cleanup underway in Philly region after long drought
Highway agencies around the region are working to remove the snow and ice from the roadways to keep them passable for drivers.
A massive operation is underway throughout the Philadelphia region to clear roadways from the overnight snow.
In southeast Pennsylvania alone, there are 400 trucks plowing and laying down material to keep the roads from freezing over. PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph said their trucks were running into some issues this morning because of the high number of crashes that have been happening.
“I think we’re seeing some rain, more in the city, and some light snow north and west of the I-95 corridor.”
He said crews “are continuing to run their routes, clearing travel lanes, and they’ll be running those routes long after this storm leaves us just to clean up, you know ahead of the evening commute and tomorrow’s commute as well.”
It’s not just the highways that need to be cleared, the city of Philadelphia requires residents to shovel a three-foot wide path along sidewalks after the precipitation has concluded.
Business owners are also working to clear parking lots and salt walkways so no one slips as they are going to patronize their stores.
In New Jersey, Camden County used more than 100 pieces of snow removal equipment to clean streets and roads.
Philadelphia received just over 3 inches of snow, among the highest in the area. Rain is hitting points south, and to the north and west there is freezing sleet and ice that was expected to end just in time for the afternoon rush.
The temperatures are expected to take a dip and stay cold for several more days, and more snow could come before the end of the week.
There have been more than three dozen cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport and a few hundred flights delayed due to the weather.
PHL’s Heather Redfern said the storm swept across the country, causing delays in other cities that resulted in a ripple effect.
“Dallas, northern New York, Nashville, Ohio. Those are the flights that we’re seeing canceled and delayed heading to Philadelphia today. So it’s important that everybody, no matter where they’re headed or if they’re coming to pick somebody up at the airport, check with their airlines.”
Many schools opened late or went to virtual learning to deal with the winter weather.
Philadelphia’s court system also shut down for the day because of the weather.
