A massive operation is underway throughout the Philadelphia region to clear roadways from the overnight snow.

In southeast Pennsylvania alone, there are 400 trucks plowing and laying down material to keep the roads from freezing over. PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph said their trucks were running into some issues this morning because of the high number of crashes that have been happening.

“I think we’re seeing some rain, more in the city, and some light snow north and west of the I-95 corridor.”

He said crews “are continuing to run their routes, clearing travel lanes, and they’ll be running those routes long after this storm leaves us just to clean up, you know ahead of the evening commute and tomorrow’s commute as well.”

It’s not just the highways that need to be cleared, the city of Philadelphia requires residents to shovel a three-foot wide path along sidewalks after the precipitation has concluded.