Authorities capture 1 of 2 men who escaped from Philadelphia prison

One of two men who escaped from a Philadelphia prison was captured while dressed as a woman, authorities said, and a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force focused Friday on tracking down the other escapee.

Members of the task force were conducting surveillance in an area of North Philadelphia where they believed 24-year-old Nasir Grant was staying, said Robert Clark, a supervisory deputy with the Marshals Service Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a man resembling Grant “came out of a residence wearing full female Muslim garb and a head covering,” Clark told journalists.

Grant got into a car and authorities followed it and stopped him nearby.

“I believe he was thoroughly surprised,” Clark said, adding that Grant was taken into custody without any problem.

“He submitted to our commands, and it was pretty much an uneventful arrest, which is the way we like it,” Clark said.