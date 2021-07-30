The “Olympic Fanfare and Theme” song has been played umpteen times during the Summer Games, especially during those televised sports updates.

This version of the song was composed by the great John Williams — who loves writing music for the trumpet.

WHYY Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn had to ask the Philadelphia Orchestra’s principal trumpet, David Bilger, about it. He’s worked under maestro Williams and performed the song live at least ten times in his career.

He says the song is quite a workout.

It’s really physical. One of the joys of John Williams’ music is that he finds a way to find this emotional connection, whether it’s a moment in “E.T.” of “what’s going to happen next?” where you hear the shimmering strings, or whether it’s the big heroic moment. And obviously, this Olympic theme, especially the trumpet flourish, is all about the heroism that goes into it. It’s a physical pursuit, the Olympics. And, in a way, what he wrote for us is very physical as well.

The song is played powerfully, yet it’s performed with the utmost control.

It starts right away, right? So you don’t get to warm up into it. It’s like ready, set, go. It’s sort of like the 100 meters, where it’s like, OK, you want to get out of the blocks right away. Well, it’s the same thing we need to do.

*mimics trumpet sound*

And it’s all this energy and brilliance. And you want to try to capture that feeling from the first notes.

Are you ever afraid you’re going to miss a note? It’s fast, right?

I was watching gymnastics at the Olympics and it’s a little like, maybe the women on the balance beam. If you think about falling, you’re in a bad place. So we don’t think so much about whether we’re going to miss. It’s more about envisioning what you want it to sound like.

David, are you prepared to play a little bit for us? A few different things? I asked nicely!

Sure.

I was reading a little bit about you in your lovely biography and it says you’re known for your “engaging legato touch.” I’d love to hear that legato touch.

*plays light trumpet pattern*

That’s just a scale, but it gives you a sense of that warmth of sound that I like to make on the horn.