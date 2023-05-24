Former Democratic candidates for mayor of Philadelphia broke bread with primary winner Cherelle Parker Wednesday morning in what they called a post-election sign of unity.

With the exception of Rebecca Rhynhart — whose campaign said she was on vacation — all former Democratic candidates gathered at a West Philadelphia restaurant to pledge loyalty to Parker.

Former City Councilmember Derek Green, who dropped out of the race in April, was among those who said the race for mayor isn’t over.

“This was a very engaging campaign. Every one of the candidates that ran for mayor brought passion and energy to the campaign because they all believe in the city of Philadelphia,” Green said. “That’s why I’m glad we all came together.”

Former Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez, who also dropped out in April, vowed to work with Parker.

“One of the things that Cherelle and I have talked about continuously is she cannot do this alone,” she said. “We all have to be part of the solution if we are going to motivate and get people to believe in their government again.”

Former Councilmember Allan Domb, who finished fourth in the primary, debated whether he would run for elected office again.

“I’m willing to help the city and Cherelle any way I can. We have to see what that looks like,” he said.