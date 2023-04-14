Donate
Elections 2023

Groups continuing to line up behind candidates in race for Philly Mayor

As the campaign winds down the candidates are getting backers to line up behind them.

Mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker, Jeff Brown, and Helen Gym

Mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker, Jeff Brown, and Helen Gym. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The remaining candidates in the race for mayor of Philadelphia are  lining up supporters as the time for voting nears.

The Fraternal Order of Police is among the latest to show their support for a candidate, aligning themselves behind Jeff Brown.

The union, which represents police officers in the city, said Brown has promised to support their efforts to keep the city safe with “recruitment, training and innovative training across specialized units.”

Union Head John McNesby also said, “Our brave men and women who risk their lives each and every day to protect our city deserve a Mayor that has their backs and support. Jeff Brown promises to work collaboratively with the Philadelphia police department to address violent crime in our great city and hire the necessary officers to get the job done.”

Cherelle Parker also landed several key endorsements.  Council President Darrell Clarke came out in favor of Parker and other elected officials from the city’s Latino Community including Reps. Jose Giral & Danilo Burgos, Former Rep. Benjamin Ramos along with State Sen. Christine Tartaglione, who worked with Parker in Harrisburg.

Helen Gym also announced support from Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston, which her campaign called, “A high profile boost from one of the country’s boldest voices for racial, economic, and climate justice.” Gym also announced support from the Asian American Action Fund (AAAFund) and the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Victory Fund.

