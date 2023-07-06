Father of the bride and teen who tried to save friend among 5 killed in Philly mass shooting

A father who was preparing to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle. An aspiring actor who appeared as an extra in the “Creed” movie franchise. A teenager who tried to help a wounded friend. These are the stories of those killed in the all-too-familiar thrum of another mass shooting.

Five people in a working-class neighborhood of Philadelphia were gunned down Monday in what became the deadliest among a rash of U.S. shootings that occurred around the July Fourth holiday. A gunman in a ski mask and body armor appeared to fire on people at random while they were on the street or in a car, authorities said.

Ralph Moralis, 59; Joseph Wamah Jr., 31; Dymir Stanton, 29; Lashyd Merritt, 21; and DaJuan Brown, 15, were killed in the shooting. Four others, including two 2-year-old boys, were also wounded.

The alleged shooter was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges including five counts of murder.

The victims’ families remain shattered as they now cope with the feeling of senseless loss.

Ralph Moralis: The ‘go-to-guy’

Ralph Moralis’ daughter was to be married Sunday. But instead of focusing on the joy of her wedding day, she is now planning her father’s funeral, said Karen Gleason, his sister-in-law.

All the joy they had been feeling leading up to the momentous occasion was torn away when Moralis was shot outside the childhood home where he lived. The entire family, including Moralis’ two brothers, have not stopped crying since hearing the news.

“It’s unfathomable,” she said. “It’s so unbelievable that you can’t even go out your front door.”

The 59-year-old had been prepping for weeks on what he would wear, making sure he wouldn’t mess up during his first child’s wedding rehearsal. Moralis was always the one willing to go out of his way to help.

“He was the go-to-guy whether you needed a bike put together for one of the kids or his cousin was saying: ‘I need to get to Florida. Can you drive me?’” she said. “He would do that. He was just there always for family and always willing to help.”