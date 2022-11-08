Other pieces include ”Installation” by Jessica Judith Beckwith, which features a room full of pieces of plexiglass shaped into curved sculptures dangling from the ceiling, creating abstract shadow plays of reflected light and shadow on the walls. Philip Hart contributed several mobiles, both desktop and suspended, whose metallic surfaces react to subtle air currents in the room and reflect light onto the walls.

None of the pieces in “Waiting Room” are labeled with wall text; the gallery provides a printed list (with prices) on request. However each piece is accompanied by a QR code on the wall.

This is where the exhibition turns into an experiment: When activated by a cell phone, the code takes viewers to an online survey, asking questions such has how the viewer felt while looking at the piece, how much time they spent looking at it, and if they would like to see it in a doctor’s waiting room.

Godley said “Waiting Room” is about collecting data from viewers.

“We’re actually getting feedback, and we’re hoping feedback leads to further research,” said Godley. “It is difficult going after medical research grants where you’re going up against heavy cancer research and say, ‘Well, we think art could help.’ Or having people who are reading those grants understand that when we talk about using light, we’re not talking about just lighting the room.”

Since “Waiting Room” opened in September, Godley said the feedback she has received has been what she hoped it would be, with viewers describing the pieces with words like “peaceful,” “calm,” and “less stressed.”

However, one piece is an outlier: Fowler’s “Star Tunnel.” Viewers do not find it relaxing.

“The words that are coming up for that are panic, stressed out, anxiety,” said Goldey.

Those negative reactions may be more scientifically enlightening than the positive.

“You need something that says, ‘No, something doesn’t work,’ for us to start to understand why these things are working,” she said. “That’s been good. I don’t think that the artist thinks that’s good, but, you know, that’s OK.”

“Waiting Room” will be on view at Hot•Bed until Nov. 19.