Recognizing the health benefits of resting is, of course, not new, but recently there has been a growing movement to use relaxation as an act of defiance.

In her new book, “Pause, Rest, Be: Still Practices for Courage in Times of Change,” author Octavia Raheem writes, “To access the wisdom needed now, I must be still. A movement is coming and, first, we must be still.”

Poet and founder of the “Nap Ministry” Tricia Hersey advises in her new book, “Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto,” that “you must resist anything that does not center your divinity as a human being. You are worthy of care.”

The “Rest” brochure at “Supine Horizons” points to further reading, including those two books and several others.

Pollard said the installation is meant to be an introduction for people to think seriously about resting, and help them explore ways they might adopt practices into their own lives and homes. To that end, trust has to be established at the door, because rest will not happen in the space if people have their guards up, or worry they will not “get” the art.

“There will be a few folks here that we’ve hired to welcome folks into the space. There have been a lot of conversations around how to establish that trust,” Pollard said. “How to ask the right questions to really make sure that people feel as though they can drop in and that they’re being cared for.”

Visitors will be limited to six at any given time. People can use time slots as drop-ins or reserved online in advance. Visitors can remain as long as they wish, and can even fall asleep.

For Gralin, people sleeping in his installation would be the ultimate compliment. Visitors will be asked at the door how they would like to be woken should they doze off.

“I wanted to make the space feel calming, really trying to think about the color palettes, the motion, the speed in which things are moving,” he said. “I thought a lot about what is the right tempo to slow down your heartbeat. What is the speed that feels right?”

“Supine Horizons” will be on view until December 20. During its run Pollard, who is also a yoga instructor, said she will program some activities in the space, such as yoga and acupuncture.