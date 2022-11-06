Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations

“We want it to evoke the history of the Athenaeum while still feeling like it’s like a place where 21st century people want to spend time,” she said.

Some of the first-floor rooms were so small that strangers would feel uncomfortable trying to work in such close proximity. Sitting in stiff, century-old straight back chairs did not encourage lingering. The lack of sufficient power outlets for laptops would practically chase visitors out the door.

Another peeve of Hessel’s: Where were the books?

“Until now you had to go to the second floor to know we were a library. There were no books on the first floor,” she said in front of the newly expanded lounge with antique bookcases. “This is thrilling for me.”

The lounge area used to be walled off into three cramped offices, including Hessel’s, which was the first thing people encountered upon entering the building.

“They’d see me working at my desk,” she said. “This probably looked like a condo or an office building.”

Some of the building’s original interior walls were demolished to open up the space. Modern furnishings are sprinkled with antiques: visitors can sit in a sofa designed by Paul Cret, the early 20th century Philadelphia architect responsible for the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the Rodin Museum.

In another corner is a chess table dating to the early days of the library. Hessel believes the table may have been a fixture of the Athenaeum since its founding 209 years ago. Chess has always been a lively part of the library.

“There were chess players here and in New York City that had ongoing games in the 19th century,” Hessel said. “They telegrammed each other for the next move.”

Across a hallway, the interior walls of an exhibition gallery were torn down to reveal original windows to the street. With glass treated with film to filter damaging sun rays, daylight is now drawn inside the room.

Those windows also send an outward message.

“By opening the windows, by creating the space, we hope it helps become clear that this is a space where things are happening,” Hessel said. “It’s a community.”