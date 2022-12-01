Thursday is the deadline for Philly’s Homestead Exemption

The clock is ticking for Philadelphia homeowners to take advantage of the city’s revamped Homestead Exemption program.

The state-set deadline to apply is Thursday. Applications can be submitted online, by phone, or by mail. The application must be postmarked by Dec. 1.

“There is no income or age requirement for this program. Anyone who owns their home qualifies anywhere in the city,” said Rebecca Lopez Kriss, deputy commissioner for policy and outreach at the Philadelphia Department of Revenue.

Homeowners already enrolled in the program do not need to reapply to receive the popular benefit, which now enables residents to deduct $80,000 from their property value before paying their property taxes.

It’s expected to lower their annual bill by about $1,119.