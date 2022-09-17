Philadelphia unveils ‘21st Century’ workforce initiative at three high schools

The program, called the 21st Century Schools Model, will provide “life-changing opportunities and life-changing outcomes for students and their families,” Superintendent Tony Watlington said during a Thursday press conference at Overbrook.

Watlington described the initiative as a key part of achieving his goal to make Philadelphia the fastest-improving large school district in the nation regarding student achievement. Watlington noted that the district’s open enrollment policy allows students outside the schools’ catchment to enroll if this pathway interests them.

“Schools share the responsibility to help companies recruit, onboard, support, and develop the talent, namely our students,” he said. “In order to build a healthy, diverse and more equitable pipeline of skilled labor that supports both our local economy and economy of the future, we need pipelines like this that provide our young people with the instruction, awareness, exposure and experience to support whatever pathway they choose when they graduate.”

However, he added, while he believes that talent is equally distributed among Philadelphia students, “access and exposure to resources are not equitably distributed.”

The district also wants to eventually expand the program to other neighborhood high schools in the city, he said.

Officials at Thursday’s press conference did not provide a price tag for the 21st Century Schools Model. They also stressed that students participating in the new model will still need to accumulate the 23.5 credits required for high school graduation, and the goal is for all of them to be ready for college as well as careers.

Ali Robinson-Roberts, the district’s deputy chief of postsecondary readiness, said the program allows students to make a closer connection between the work they do in school and their future careers, combining “student engagement with academic rigor.”

Overbrook Principal Kahlila Johnson, herself a 1989 graduate of the school, said that Overbrook — the actor Will Smith’s alma mater — already has partnerships with several local companies and organizations. These include DASH, a nonprofit that exposes students to the entertainment industry; Live Nation and Live Nation Urban, which run entertainment venues; and the Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

The new model, she said, would help the school seek out and develop more such partnerships.

Johnson said experiences Overbrook already provides also increase students’ desire to attend school, which has a “rich history” in music and the arts and is a beacon for the community looking to provide students access to those fields.