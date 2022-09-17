Drexel reduces tuition for community college transfers

Drexel students with associate degrees will not be retroactively eligible. And students who qualify will not be able to get any other scholarships or aid from Drexel but can apply for state and federal financial aid.

“Transfer students play a key role in adding to the diverse fabric of our institution,” Thimba said. “They bring different experiences and ideas to the classroom. We really want to make sure that our institution supports them.

“We’re providing students with timely and accurate statements of transfer credit, so they understand the time to complete the programs and how much it’s going to cost them,” she said.

“We’ve also improved our onboarding process for transfers so that they’re really connected to the academic resources, clubs and other student engagement opportunities as soon as they arrive on campus,” she added.

Drexel has matriculation agreements with five community colleges in Pennsylvania, including Community College of Philadelphia (CCP).

Shannon McLaughlin Rooney, CCP’s vice president for enrollment management and strategic communications, said the agreement with Drexel will help their students to continue their education at a reduced cost.

“As a minority-serving institution that values making education accessible and affordable, and as one that already offers many transfer opportunities to four-year schools, including Drexel, we’re pleasantly surprised to see this arrangement move forward,” McLaughlin Rooney said in a statement.

“This tuition break will assist many of our transfer students in various programs, providing a direct pathway to a bachelor’s degree at a reduced cost,” she added.

Thimba believes that with the program’s support and following their prescribed plan of study, students will be able to earn their degrees within three to four years.