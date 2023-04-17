Donate

No blossoms? No problem! Sakura Sunday in Fairmount Park draws crowds

Another 600 cherry trees will be planted throughout Philadelphia in preparation of the upcoming semiquincentennial of America in 2026, parks and rec officials announced.

Dancers teach the crowd several styles of Japanese dance. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

While most of the cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park have been gone for a week, the 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival was in full bloom just the same.

Sakura Sunday had much to offer, from tea ceremonies and traditional Japanese foods — to live performances and a children’s scavenger hunt.

Casual Fifth members Akira Disandro and Mac Evans perform. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
Cafe Maiko brought matcha products to Sakura Sunday. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

Most of Fairmount Park’s cherry trees have been around since 1926, after being gifted by Japan to mark America’s 150th birthday. But Kathryn Ott Lovell, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation commissioner, announced Sunday that more cherry trees will be planted this year in anticipation of the semiquincentennial celebration in 2026.

“We have another donation of 600 more cherry trees that we began planting,” Lovell said, gesturing to roughly a dozen newly planted cherry trees. “Those trees are just a small portion of the 600 trees that are going to be planted not just in Fairmount Park, but in neighborhoods throughout our city.”

Philadelphia Parks & Rec Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell announces 600 more cherry trees, a gift from Japan, are coming to Philly. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
A child plays with a taiko drum. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

Lovell said the cherry trees, a donation from the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, are part of the Philly Tree Plan, the city’s first urban forestry plan. Lovell called it a “10-year blueprint” for the ongoing effort to build a better tree canopy, a move championed by urban planners for both health and environmental purposes.

Crowds in line for Japanese food. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
Japanese snacks and treats on sale at the popular Maido tent. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

The 2023 festival missed peak cherry blossom season by about a week, so few blooms remained on trees. But, hundreds of spectators used the opportunity to wander throughout the park, taking pictures of other flowering trees and plants.

At the Shofuso House garden, 15-year-old Charen Fnu said her family was excited to make a day of it.

“We’re going on a trip and taking pictures,” she said. “We expected the cherry blossoms, which they told me ended just last week — it’s a little sad, but there are still some cherry blossom flowers, so that’s good.”

Fifteen-year-old Charen (bottom right) and her family decided to make a day trip to the Cherry Blossom Festival. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
Madison, Ryan, and Tiffany Merritt walk Luna the German Shepard through Fairmount Park. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

Next to the Shofuso House, Casual Fifth, a taiko performance group, combined traditional Japanese drumming, song, and dance.

“The literal translation of taiko is a Japanese word that translates into a drum,” member Yuya Ishizuka explained. “The taiko that we do is a collection of these drums that have varying pitches, and we collectively use these drums to put together a performance.”

Casual Fifth combines taiko and dance. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
Casual Fifth member Yidan Zeng performs at Sakura Sunday. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

Ishizuka translated for fellow Casual Fifth member, Shoyo Hori, who recounted what Sakura festivals in Japan are like.

“[They are] typically a family or a friend gathering. We set up picnic stations underneath the cherry blossom trees and we bring bento boxes for our lunches, some bring saké maybe, and just have a good time with families and friends,” they explained.

A stretch of warm days to end the winter caused many trees and plants in Philadelphia to bloom nearly three weeks early. Images from WHYY News photographers show cherry blossoms around Philly began blooming in late March.

    Shoyo Hori, a member of Casual Fifth, performs taiko. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    (From left to right) Luna, Cameron, Alyssa. Riku, and Rachel enjoy the festival. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    Casual Fifth member Alex Pfister announces the next performance. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    (From left to right) Vivek, Saheli, Damilola, and Harry listen to Japanese music during Sakura Sunday. (Sam Searles/WHYY)
    Briella Lugo-Adao and pet Kita wait in line for Japanese street corn. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

