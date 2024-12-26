Eagles great Bill Bergey dies on Christmas Day at 79

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Bill Bergey, a hard-hitting linebacker who became a Philadelphia Eagles icon during the 1970s, has died at 79. According to the Philadelphia Eagles’ website, Bergey died peacefully Wednesday morning surrounded by his family.

His son, Jake Bergey, announced the death on the social platform X, saying the former NFL standout succumbed to cancer.

“After a long, hard three-year battle, Dad lost his fight with cancer. The best father, friend, grandfather, friend, football player and out right great person in this world,” Jake Bergey posted on X. “I will truly miss him. Love you Dad.”

Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement on the team’s website: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Bergey. As an Eagles all-time great, Bill was a legendary linebacker who gained the respect of the players and coaches across the league for his blue collar work ethic and his hard-nosed play.

He was rightly inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1988. Bill exemplified what it meant to be an Eagle in every way and proudly represented the team in the community well after his playing days were over.”

According to the team, Bergey is survived by his wife, Micky, his three sons: Jason, Jake and Josh and 10 grandchildren, along with his brother Bruce and sister Sylvia.

In 1974, Bergey joined the Eagles after leaving the Cincinnati Bengals. He played seven years on the Eagles, including the team’s first appearance in the Super Bowl in 1980. Bergey, who wore No. 66, was a five-time All-Pro and won the team’s MVP three times. He played college football at Arkansas State and was born in South Dayton, N.Y.