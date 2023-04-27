Multiple children were hospitalized Wednesday after consuming an unknown substance mixed with grape juice at a school in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred at the Crossroads Accelerated Academy at noon and, according to our news partner 6abc, the school went into lockdown.

Two students brought the grape juice bottles to school, said School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monique Braxton.“Eleven students drank from the grape juice bottles,” Braxton said. “Immediately, they started having symptoms. Those symptoms include lightheadedness and they were throwing up.”