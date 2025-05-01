Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Commuter foot traffic into Center City has rebounded to rates higher than downtowns in other cities, according to the annual State of Center City report released Thursday.

The number of nonresident workers commuting into Center City between October and December 2024 was 74% of the number of workers for the same period in 2019, according to anonymized smartphone data collected by Placer.ai and analyzed by Center City District.

Among the 15 major U.S. downtowns, the average commuter recovery rate was 68% last year.

Downtown commuter foot traffic was higher in Philadelphia than in most other cities last year, but not in San Diego or Midtown Manhattan, which had rates of 77% and 83%, respectively.