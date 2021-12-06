Mayor Jim Kenney has accepted former Philadelphia Commerce Director, Michael A. Rashid’s resignation.

This comes two days after The Philadelphia Inquirer released a report in which former staffers alleged Rashid had made antisemitic remarks, exhibited “hostility or disregard” for female employees, and ran a “toxic” workplace.

“Today I offered, and Mayor Kenney accepted, my resignation as Director of Commerce,” said Rashid in a statement. “My continued service would serve as a distraction from the work of the Department, which is far too important to the City and region.”