Starting next Thursday, carrier buses — including Greyhound, Peter Pan, FlixBus, and MegaBus — will not use the corner of 6th and Market streets in Philadelphia as a curbside bus station. Instead, buses will drop off and pick up passengers at Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Signs will be installed at the 6th and Market location to inform passengers of the changes.

The relocated station at Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard will open Nov. 16 and will remain until a more permanent solution is determined next year, according to a release from the city.

Philadelphia officials said they believe the move will address passenger concerns and congestion issues for SEPTA bus routes and normal daily traffic on Market Street. Officials also noted the expected increase in travel during the holiday season, saying the relocation “was necessary to alleviate increased congestion on the Market Street corridor.”