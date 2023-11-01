On the Day of the Dead, Philly’s oldest Aztec dance troupe turns 20

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Wednesday, Ollin Yoliztli Calmecac will perform its 20th Day of the Dead celebration.

Philadelphia’s oldest traditional Aztec dance troupe was co-founded by an immigrant from Mexico City in 2003. Brujo de la Mancha said Aztec dancing allows him to connect with his Indigenous heritage.

“We are far away from where we are coming from, and it’s the only thing that allows us to bring who we are,” he said. “It depends, because there is mariachi, there is cumbia, there is norteña, there is ranchera. How you grow up as a Mexican, that’s the thing you think about Mexico.”

The Day of the Dead event at The Rotunda in West Philadelphia will feature dancing, a short documentary made by the Ollin organization, “Y Nosotr@s Que?”, about how Mexican immigrants lived in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an ofrenda — a public Day of the Dead altar.

The event will also launch a new direction for the dance troupe: theater.

A short, original play “Camine, Camine, Camine, Pero Nunca Llege” (“Walk, Walk, Walk, But Never Arrive”), that traces the experience of crossing the border, will be performed. De la Mancha said the story is loosely based on the immigration experiences of the cast members.

Apropos to Day of the Dead, “Camine” is tragic, with a ghost. The performance is mostly physical with some Spanish dialogue and limited phrases in English.

“We do it in Spanish because we want Mexican and other Spanish speakers to come and see it,” he said. “It can be healing to understand the process of letting go and assume that you went through that, but you never have the time to go to the psychiatrist, or something, to let it go.”