Reports of drug overdoses and an alarming number of deaths remain at the forefront of discussions about addiction, which experts say is a grim reality of the current nationwide crisis.

But it can overshadow the fact that nearly three in four people who ever struggle with substance use survive and go on to live in recovery, according to national estimates.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Philadelphia’s Navy Yard Sunday to recognize those in addiction recovery during PRO-ACT’s annual Recovery Walks! event.

The event will also mark the 25th anniversary of PRO-ACT, short for Pennsylvania Recovery Organization – Achieving Community Together. The grassroots organization advocates for accessible addiction treatment and recovery support services, increased public awareness, and reduced stigma.

The Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services is a co-sponsor of the event.

“This walk really does give us that opportunity to talk about the hope that comes with recovery,” said DBHIDS Commissioner Jill Bowen, “and to really emphasize recovery is real, recovery is possible, and let’s share those stories of success and victory.”

About 20.9 million adults in the U.S. who had ever struggled with alcohol or drug use reported that they are living in recovery, according to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.