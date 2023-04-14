Kate Scott talks Sixers playoffs, Embiid for MVP ahead of Nets matchup

It’s been a stellar season for the Philadelphia 76ers, who garnered 54 wins and 28 losses

and emerged as the third seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

The Sixers begin their postseason Saturday, hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1 of

the playoffs. Plus, the stars seem to be aligning for Sixers center Joel Embiid to be named

the league’s Most Valuable Player. He was the runner-up in MVP voting in both 2021 and

2022.

WHYY’s “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn discussed these two exciting topics with Kate

Scott, 76ers play-by-play TV announcer on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

___

Jennifer: Well, let’s look at the competition. It’s the first time the Sixers have played this

team since it unloaded its two biggest star players who, more or less, got the Nets to the

post-season.

Kate: Yeah, it’s very interesting that the team that everyone expected the Nets to be at

this point in the season is gone and on other teams, one of which made the postseason.

Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference and Kyrie Irving is with the

Dallas Mavericks. It is very much a young, fun Brooklyn Nets team. While they have a lot

of talent, I am not afraid of doing any serious damage to the Sixers’ psyche or their

physicality in the first round. So I think it could provide the Sixers with a fantastic

opportunity to get set and really get into things in the second round.

Jennifer: This has been the 76ers’ best regular season since Allen Iverson took the team

to the finals. I think it was 2001. What do the Sixers really have to do to ignite this city

starting Saturday?

Kate: The louder they can be in all aspects of their performance in game one will be a

good start. Whether that is their superstar Joel Embiid scoring 50 points, whether it’s their

second superstar James Harden dishing out assists, whether it’s the young up-and-coming

superstar Tyrese Maxey having one of his fantastic games in South Philly. As everybody

knows, getting into the playoffs is nothing new for the Sixers. Even getting past the first

round is nothing new. Everybody has said to me, “Talk to me when we get to the second

round, and let me know how we do there,” because it’s really going to come down to how

they do further in the playoffs.

Jennifer: Well, Embiid has had a great year. He led the league in scoring. James Harden

led the league in assists, often assisting Embiid. Some fans say when Embiid and Harden

take a seat during the game, the team can struggle. Are we lacking depth on the bench?

Kate: Well, I think anytime two of the best players, not just currently in the NBA but when

they retire they’re going to be some of the best guys to ever play the game, I think there’s

always going to be a drop-off. But the good news is that the depth this season is better

than it has been in a while. Now the question is, can they perform, right? Because there’s

a different level of consistency for guys who are coming off the bench than the superstars.

But when those guys have performed well this season, there hasn’t been a drop-off and

that is when the Sixers have had some of those sensational victories.