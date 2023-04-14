Donate

Kate Scott talks Sixers playoffs, Embiid for MVP ahead of Nets matchup

The Sixers begin their postseason Saturday, hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Listen 6:10
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid poses for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid poses for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

It’s been a stellar season for the Philadelphia 76ers, who garnered 54 wins and 28 losses

and emerged as the third seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

The Sixers begin their postseason Saturday, hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1 of

the playoffs. Plus, the stars seem to be aligning for Sixers center Joel Embiid to be named

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

the league’s Most Valuable Player. He was the runner-up in MVP voting in both 2021 and

2022.

WHYY’s “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn discussed these two exciting topics with Kate 

Scott, 76ers play-by-play TV announcer on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

___

Jennifer: Well, let’s look at the competition. It’s the first time the Sixers have played this

team since it unloaded its two biggest star players who, more or less, got the Nets to the

post-season.

Kate: Yeah, it’s very interesting that the team that everyone expected the Nets to be at

this point in the season is gone and on other teams, one of which made the postseason.

Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference and Kyrie Irving is with the

Dallas Mavericks. It is very much a young, fun Brooklyn Nets team. While they have a lot

of talent, I am not afraid of doing any serious damage to the Sixers’ psyche or their

physicality in the first round. So I think it could provide the Sixers with a fantastic

opportunity to get set and really get into things in the second round.

Jennifer: This has been the 76ers’ best regular season since Allen Iverson took the team

to the finals. I think it was 2001. What do the Sixers really have to do to ignite this city

starting Saturday?

Kate: The louder they can be in all aspects of their performance in game one will be a

good start. Whether that is their superstar Joel Embiid scoring 50 points, whether it’s their

second superstar James Harden dishing out assists, whether it’s the young up-and-coming

superstar Tyrese Maxey having one of his fantastic games in South Philly. As everybody

knows, getting into the playoffs is nothing new for the Sixers. Even getting past the first

round is nothing new. Everybody has said to me, “Talk to me when we get to the second

round, and let me know how we do there,” because it’s really going to come down to how

they do further in the playoffs.

Jennifer: Well, Embiid has had a great year. He led the league in scoring. James Harden

led the league in assists, often assisting Embiid. Some fans say when Embiid and Harden

take a seat during the game, the team can struggle. Are we lacking depth on the bench?

Kate: Well, I think anytime two of the best players, not just currently in the NBA but when

they retire they’re going to be some of the best guys to ever play the game, I think there’s

always going to be a drop-off. But the good news is that the depth this season is better

than it has been in a while. Now the question is, can they perform, right? Because there’s

a different level of consistency for guys who are coming off the bench than the superstars.

But when those guys have performed well this season, there hasn’t been a drop-off and

that is when the Sixers have had some of those sensational victories.

Related Content

Jennifer: Now, the next round of playoffs creates what a lot of fans and analysts are

saying, a do-or-die scenario. The Sixers have been petering out in the second round in

recent years. And there’s talk of, you know, maybe players or coaching shifts if the team

were to dead end in round two. What are your thoughts about that?

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Kate: The expectations are incredibly high because of the individual talent they have for

players, because of the great coach they have in Doc Rivers, and the staff that he has set

up around him. And because of what you said, that this has been the best regular season

that they have had since back in 2000/2001, when Allen Iverson and company were the

last Sixers team to make it all the way to the NBA Finals. So as the athletes like to say and

the broadcasters like to follow, we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. Let’s get

past the first round and then it’s going to be a really tough battle in the second round. But

let’s get past that too. Let’s at least make it to the conference finals where there’s two

teams left in the East, two teams left in the West. Heck, if we can make it all the way to the

NBA finals, that would be great too. I don’t want to get that far ahead, but I’m happy to chat

with you if and when we get there, and we can talk about the repercussions then.

Jennifer: You are very diplomatic. Joel Embiid is a huge contender for the NBA’s Most

Valuable Player Award. What have you observed courtside that is so great.

Kate: That he is the most dominant player in the NBA right now, Jennifer. Like so many

MVP awards in every league, every person who has one of those votes, I do not but a lot

of members of the media do, national media, you define it differently. Some people are

looking just at the statistics and other people just pull back and let their eyes kind of do the

voting and talking for them. And so many other NBA players, when asked who is your

MVP, have said there’s no doubt: Joel Embiid. He is the leading scorer for the second

straight season when it comes to points per game in the NBA. No center has won that in

back-to-back seasons since the 1970s, since Bob McAdoo, since before I was alive. And

on top of that, he is the anchor of the Sixers’ defense. And to me, that’s what sets him

apart from Nikola Jokic, who is the guy in Denver who’s won the last two NBA MVPs. I

think he’s an incredible player. But when it comes to defense, there were multiple games

this year that Joel cemented in the win column for the Sixers with a game-ending block,

running down the floor, soaring through the air, just doing things that I have not seen any

other player in the NBA do.

Jennifer: What do you think? Embiid for MVP or maybe even mayor of Philadelphia?

Kate: I think he’ll have a shot at that. I think the whole team would have a chance at that if

they’re able to do what hasn’t been done here in 40 years.

Jennifer: Kate Scott, Sixers play-by-play TV announcer on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thank you and have a ball in the postseason.

Kate: Thank you so much. Hope everybody tunes in. It’s going to be a really fun ride. Go

Sixers.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Jennifer Lynn

Read more
A headshot of Jennifer Lynn

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate