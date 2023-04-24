Jumping rope is the secret to staying young in Philadelphia’s 40+ Double Dutch Club

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A childhood pastime of jumping rope has turned into a present-day passion for women across the country.

“I was scrolling on Facebook one day, you know, just looking for something to do,” said Iesha Jackson, who is now 44 years old. “And I ran across, you know, the 40+ Double Dutch page.”

The 40+ Double Dutch Club was founded in 2016 in Chicago as a means for women over a certain age to come together, workout, and relive childhood memories. It spread across the country, reaching Philadelphia in 2018 thanks to Jackson. Locally, there are also chapters in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and South Jersey.

“When I started the group, I was actually going through something really depressing,” said Jackson, referring to a breakup. “And just coming and meeting a bunch of the sisters really just improved my mental health, my physical health, so, it’s just been a complete turnaround for me.”