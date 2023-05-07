Phillies, Sixers overlapping home games means busy afternoon at sports complex

If the Sixers win Sunday, they’ll even up the series at 2-2 on the way back to Boston. A loss, however, puts them within one game of elimination from the playoffs.

On the other side of Pattison Avenue, the Phillies are taking on the Boston Red Sox. The Phillies have not won in the month of May and are on a six game losing streak, despite Bryce Harper coming back to the lineup last week.

“I’m not worried about it, said Derek Smith from Southwest Philadelphia. “They have a good lineup. They just have to settle down, play their game.”

That could likely go for either team. Fans felt confident about both the Sixers and Phillies chances at home.

“Bryce is going to go off hit two home runs. We’re gonna win by about 8 I think. And Embiid is going to go off not get hurt,” said Justin Bozek from the South Philadelphia.