People with firearms at polls risk facing criminal charges

This story originally appeared on WITF.

State authorities have a clear message for people with guns who plan to gather at polling places in Pennsylvania: voter intimidation is against the law.

The conversation comes amid information from law enforcement agencies that some far-right groups plan to show up armed on Election Day.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has called for an “army” of his supporters to go to polling places on Nov. 3. During a televised debate in September Trump himself declined to condemn white supremacists. Instead, he told the Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group The Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

In Pennsylvania, it is legal for a person to “concealed carry” a firearm—meaning it isn’t visible to others—if that person has a license from a county sheriff. There are 1.5 million active concealed carry permit holders in the state, according to the State Police.

It’s also legal for most adults to carry a firearm that is visible to others—a practice known as “open carry.” Pennsylvanians don’t need a license to do this, except in Philadelphia. Examples of open carry would include protesters with rifles and a person wearing a pistol in a holster that is visible to others.

Generally speaking, those rights extend to polling places, said Pennsylvania Department of State spokeswoman Wanda Murren. Firearms are prohibited in court facilities, and firearms “and other weapons are also generally prohibited in schools, although the law provides for certain defenses.”

“So, if the polling location is within a school or court facility, citizens are generally prohibited from carrying firearms within these locations,” Murren said.

While it may be legal in some cases in the commonwealth, allowing people to carry weapons at polling places opens up opportunities for “insurrectionists and hate groups,” according to Josh Horwitz, president of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

His group recently released a report, “Guns in Public: A Threat to Safety and Democracy,” that ties looser state laws on guns with higher violent crime.

Horwitz notes, the report also shows how extremist groups use guns to intimidate people and make it harder for police to do their jobs, citing the Unite the Right neo-Nazi rally in August 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.