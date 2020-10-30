2.2 million mail or absentee ballots already returned in Pa.

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

More than 2.2 million mail or absentee ballots have already been returned, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Friday. That accounts for 73% of ballots requested.

More than two-thirds of the ballots are from registered Democrats.

For comparison, 266,208 civilians cast absentee ballots in 2016, and 248,561 in 2012, Boockvar said at a press conference.

Just over 9 million Pennsylvanians had registered to vote as of Friday.

“It’s amazing how many Pennsylvanians have taken advantage of their opportunity to vote early,” Boockvar said. “To vote before election day.”

She also encouraged voters to get their ballots in as soon as possible. Boockvar said it’s expected that most of the votes from the election will be counted by next Friday, maybe sooner.