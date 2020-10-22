Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

A computer glitch has caused more than a thousand Pennsylvania voters who requested a mail ballot to be sent two of them by mistake.

It’s unclear exactly how many voters have received duplicate ballots — a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State declined to comment on the extent of the problem. But a spokesperson for Bucks County confirmed at least 1,091 voters there have received two ballots in their name and an official in Mifflin County said 108 voters were subject to the error.

County officials said the issue seems to stem from the state’s voter registration database, known as SURE. Issues with the SURE system caused some voters in Allegheny County to receive duplicate mail-in ballots during the primary in May.

Department of State spokesperson Ellen Lyons wrote Wednesday afternoon that the department is now “thoroughly investigating the issue.”

County officials downplayed the significance of the problem, saying the system will not allow someone to vote twice.

“Our recommendation to voters: If you get two, just destroy one of them,” said Bucks County spokesperson Larry King. “Your vote will count.”

King added that the issue seems to be affecting voters in both parties. Officials said that even if a voter mailed in two ballots, only the first would register.

Spokespeople for Chester and Montgomery counties said they were not aware of their voters receiving double ballots. A spokesperson for Delaware County said officials there were aware of one instance of the issue. Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir said Wednesday he was not aware of any voters in the city receiving double ballots.